UPR’s Sea Grant Program launches Surfeando PR website

The University of Puerto Rico’s Sea Grant Program at the Mayagüez campus, known as RUM, has published the Surfeando PR website, a map that uses the Google My Maps platform to illustrate the locations and descriptions of some of the island’s beaches that are more recognized for surfing.

The map includes photography of the most optimal conditions for surfing, recommendations by skill level, forecast links updated by the entity’s collaborators at the Caribbean Coastal Ocean Observing System (CARICOOS), among other information.

“It’s a tool to access the best waves in Puerto Rico, always highlighting aquatic safety, conservation and camaraderie with other beach users,” said Ruperto Chaparro, director of the program.

“We know that Surfing PR will be liked by locals and visitors, and we hope to continue improving the offer of access to the quality marine recreational activities that we enjoy so much. It was designed by Oliver Bencosme, who works at Sea Grant and is a fan of the sport of surfing,” he said.

The map was developed in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of an initiative to enjoy Puerto Rico’s marine and coastal resources.

“We came up with the idea of using the online platform for accessibility purposes, emphasizing water safety and informing the general public about the characteristics of surfing beaches,” he said.

“Locals and tourists can take advantage of this tool from any electronic device. The map has potential for growth and optimization, which is why it is considered as a first edition,” he added.