UPS, Islandwide partner to boost Puerto Rican exports

NIMB Staff May 31, 2024
Islandwide and UPS are providing improved shipping solutions for Puerto Rican businesses.

The strategic alliance aims to enhance logistics solutions for SMEs and individuals in Puerto Rico.

Multinational shipping courier UPS and Islandwide, a third-party logistics provider in Puerto Rico offering transportation, warehousing and distribution services, have formed a strategic alliance to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals “a broad portfolio of integrated logistics solutions for exports to the United States.”

“We are excited to form this partnership with UPS,” said Pedro Rosaly, chief executive officer of Islandwide. “Together we can offer more efficient logistics solutions to meet the needs of our customers and contribute positively to our island’s economy. We are very excited to form this strategic alliance with UPS, which enables, more than anything, facilitating trade. Relying on each other’s strengths provides … SMEs and individuals the easiest, fastest and safest way to ship locally and internationally” from Puerto Rico.

Islandwide said its iWide service represents the company’s “dedication to innovation and excellence in the logistics industry.” It utilizes a mobile app that allows users to schedule and pay for pick-ups and next-day deliveries anywhere in Puerto Rico, handling packages up to 20 inches long, 20 inches wide and 20 inches high and weighing up to 60 pounds with a fleet of more than 250 delivery vehicles.​

The companies explained that the collaboration leverages UPS’ infrastructure and technology for all iWide export shipments, benefiting Puerto Rican businesses by boosting their competitiveness through fast and reliable deliveries within the island and to global markets. This new service being offered to iWide customers will be added to the current home services offered by the company.

The companies said the new development supports Puerto Rico’s position as a major “manufacturing hub for the Americas” and will significantly improve the efficiency and reach of logistics operations to the mainland U.S.

They added that the alliance will also positively impact the Puerto Rican economy by supporting growth among various industries by improving their efficiency, resilience and competitiveness.

In 2023, Puerto Rico exported $20.7 billion worth of goods, making it the 24th largest U.S. exporter. With UPS’ network and sizable presence in the U.S., Puerto Rico’s manufacturers will be able to compete effectively in this important market, the companies assured.

“As a global leader in logistics, UPS is committed to making the world work better by connecting people and businesses with our intelligent logistics network,” said José Oramas, UPS Puerto Rico’s CEO. “This collaboration with iWide underscores this commitment. This represents a significant step in providing faster and more efficient shipping solutions for all of our customers.”

