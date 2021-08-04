Urban Edge properties opening Sector Sixty6, Golden Corral at Las Catalinas Mall

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This will be Sector Sixty6’s second location and first partnership with Golden Corral.

Urban Edge Properties announced that it has signed an agreement for Sector Sixty6 and Golden Corral to open its next location at Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas in 2022.

Repurposing a 122,000 square foot former Kmart, the new venue will activate empty space “with a dynamic use that adds visual excitement to the property and a critical resource to encourage longer property visits to benefit adjacent tenants,” company officials said

This will be Sector Sixty6’s second location and first partnership with Golden Corral. Planned components include premium experiences such as Arcademania, K1 Racing, FunBox indoor ropes course, futuristic bowling, and revolving simulator concepts.

Golden Corral will be opening their second location on the island, joining the first location already serving its iconic buffet in Canóvanas.

“We’re thrilled with and humbled by the opportunity to work closely with the forward-thinking team at Urban Edge Properties,” said Justin Tirri, president of the Sector Sixty6 entertainment complex.

“Urban Edge’s successful location in Caguas is well suited to provide a new and exciting offering to its customers. As we continue to expand our presence in Puerto Rico, it truly means a lot to have loyal partners who trust and believe in us,” he said.

Sector Sixty6, which opened its first location at The Outlet66Mall in Canóvanas, offers entertainment catering to all ages, including racing, virtual realties and simulations alongside indoor sports and arcade games.

Founded by Justin and Paola Tirri, the concept is now expanding to new locations and targeting a variety of customer segments from kids and families to corporate events.

“Sector Sixty6 and Golden Corral are activating a large, underutilized space — a former Kmart — at Las Catalinas, and we are confident together they will not only draw new traffic to the mall, but also create excitement for our existing loyal shoppers,” said Chris Weilminster, COO for Urban Edge.

“Founders Justin and Paola Tirri are terrific partners who are proven visionaries in creating unique experiences and maximizing entertainment and hospitality for their guests,” he said.

Ron Simkin of Simkin Group, LLC and Steven Levy of Levy Commercial Realty assisted the Sector Sixty6 team for this location as strategic business counselors evaluating, prioritizing, and realizing expansion opportunities in Puerto Rico.

In addition, Simkin Group, LLC and Levy Commercial Realty, LLC have been engaged as the exclusive real estate advisors to oversee all site selection in connection with the Sector Sixty6 roll-out in the United States.