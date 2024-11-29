UrbanLink Air Mobility to expand fleet of hybrid cargo drones

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UrbanLink Air Mobility LLC (UrbanLink), a South Florida-based leader in advanced air mobility (AAM) and sustainable transportation, announced a strategic partnership with California-based Traverse Aero to expand its fleet with the addition of 40 Orcas, the company’s flagship hybrid-electric eVTOL cargo drone.

UrbanLink will initially deploy Orca drones in Puerto Rico, working with government and relief agencies to deliver essential supplies, equipment, and rescue services.

In Miami, Orca drones will support relief operations and transport additional baggage and cargo for passengers traveling via UrbanLink’s eVTOL aircraft and sea vessels, company officials said.

Orca is the world’s first fully autonomous eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) drone designed specifically for palletized cargo. It boasts a 600-mile range and delivers cargo weighing up to 550 pounds. It uses batteries and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to achieve an 80 percent reduction in CO2 emissions.

“Its rapid response capabilities, coupled with its heavy lift and long range, make it invaluable for first responders and ideal for large-scale, humanitarian relief efforts,” officials said.

“Designed for seamless integration into existing logistics supply chains, a feature that sets it apart in the eVTOL industry, it is also well-suited to many commercial and national security applications,” the company added.

While trucks have traditionally dominated palletized cargo transport and contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, drones will play a transformative role in the sector, offering a cleaner, more sustainable alternative, reducing the carbon footprint of supply chain operations.

“The Orca drones not only provide our customers with an environmentally friendly delivery service, they also allow us to support first responders and local communities in the wake of a natural disaster,” said Ed Wegel, UrbanLink’s founder. “This partnership marks another step forward in our mission to deliver sustainable, high-value, end-to-end transportation across air, sea and ground.”

“We are honored to receive this order and partner with UrbanLink — a true pioneer in sustainable aviation and advanced air mobility,” said Scott Parker, CEO of Traverse Aero. “It validates the Orca as the platform of choice for AAM cargo and humanitarian relief. It also ensures we remain closely aligned with the rapidly evolving eVTOL and AAM industry and laser-focused on our customer requirements.”

This addition to UrbanLink’s fleet reinforces the company’s mission to build a fully integrated sustainable transportation network, it noted. Since its launch in April 2024, UrbanLink has rapidly expanded its fleet to include eVTOL aircraft, the nine-passenger Eviaton ALICE aircraft, and electric sea vessels from Regent Craft and Artemis Technologies.

The addition of Traverse Aero’s Orca drones enhances UrbanLink’s ability to meet the evolving needs of modern logistics while ensuring an environmentally responsible future for regional mobility.

UrbanLink is currently focused on Miami/South Florida, Los Angeles/Southern California, and the Caribbean, with additional routes and regions to be announced soon.