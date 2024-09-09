Type to search

US Department of Labor grants $2.1M to PathStone Corp.

NIMB Staff September 9, 2024
PathStone Corp. provides training, career services and related support services.

The funding seeks to support career services and to create opportunities for agriculture workers.

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded $2.1 million to PathStone Corp. in Puerto Rico to provide training, career services and work-based learning for migrant and seasonal farmworkers and their dependents. The goal is to help them develop skills for careers in both agriculture and nonagriculture sectors.

This allocation is part of a larger $90 million in grants distributed to organizations across 44 states and Puerto Rico.

Overseen by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the National Farmworker Jobs Program (NFJP) will support 51 organizations with Career Services and Training grants. These grants focus on worker-centered, sector-based training, fostering industry partnerships that generate positive outcomes for workers and employers.

The recent awards also include eight grants totaling more than $15.8 million for organizations that did not receive an NFJP Career Services and Training award in the previous competition.

The NFJP supports organizations in offering career services and training opportunities to migrant and seasonal farmworkers and their dependents, enabling them to obtain industry-recognized credentials in both agriculture and nonagriculture industries, benefiting youth and adults alike.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
