US Dept. of Labor launches Spanish translation of Worker.gov workers’ right website

Spanish-speaking workers and job seekers can visit the site to learn about the department and the laws governing their wages, safety, equality rights, retirement benefits, organizing with coworkers and fair treatment as veterans or service members.

The US Department of Labor announced the launch of its Spanish-language translation of Worker.gov, a website dedicated to informing workers of their rights and federal workplace protections, it said.

“The launch of Worker.gov in Spanish advances the objective of Executive Order 13166, which encourages federal agencies to provide meaningful access to information to persons with limited English proficiency,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy Tanya L. Goldman.

“Language should never be a barrier to workplace equity, and we hope that making this material available in Spanish will reduce language barriers and help Spanish-speaking workers understand their rights in American workplaces,” she said.

The US Census Bureau reports an estimated 41.8 million people, or 13.5% of the US population, spoke Spanish at home in 2019.

