USACE awards $29.5M contract for new Army Reserve Center at Fort Buchanan

An artist’s rendering of the planned Army Reserve Center.

The new Puerto Rico training facility will serve 1,400 members and is set for completion in February 2027.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has awarded a $29.5 million military construction (Milcon) contract to Orlando-based Conti Federal Services LLC to build a new Army Reserve Center at Fort Buchanan in Guaynabo.

The new Army Reserve Center (ARC) Training Building will provide space for about 1,400 members. It will include classrooms, an assembly hall, arms vault, restrooms and unit storage for 26 Army Reserve units.

The estimated completion date is Feb. 1, 2027, officials stated. Conti Federal Services was one of two companies to submit bids for the project.

Facilities will meet seismic and life safety code requirements. Sustainability and energy measures will be included, and the building is designed for a minimum lifespan of 40 years in accordance with the Department of Defense’s Unified Facilities Criteria, including energy efficiencies and integrated building systems, USACE stated.

The USACE Milcon program manages military construction projects for the Department of Defense, supporting facilities and infrastructure for the Army, Air Force and Defense Agencies.

“Responsibilities include strategic planning, mission area policy, leadership of the program and project management community of practice, and resource and policy integration for all military programs mission lines,” according to the news release.

The USACE Caribbean District handles construction activities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Louisville District serves as the National Program Manager for Army and Air Force Reserve Milcon programs, providing planning and project management for all Army Reserve Centers in the United States and Puerto Rico.