USACE, DTOP to hold public meeting on $26.4M Río Culebrinas project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District, and the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP, in Spanish) are calling on residents from the Aguada and Aguadilla municipalities to participate in a community meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the basketball court across from the Tablonal Community Center.

During the meeting, agency officials will provide updates on the design effort of the Río Culebrinas Flood Risk Management Project. Currently, the estimated design and construction cost for this project is $26.4 million.

The cost-share project has an estimated federal portion of $17.1 million and a non-federal portion estimated at $9.2 million.

“This project is a priority for Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, and for DTOP in which we collaborate with USACE for the well-being of the communities surrounding the Culebrinas River,” DTOP Secretary Eileen Vélez said. “In any risk mitigation process, citizen participation is key to adequately address the needs of residents, according to the valuable information they provide us. We urge the community to participate in this meeting that results in a better project to protect the life and property of all the residents of the communities established along the Culebrinas River.”

The deputy district manager for the USACE Jacksonville District, Maj. Jesús Soto, invited the community, residents and business owners in the vicinity of the project to join and participate in this public meeting.

“For us, as an organization, it is important to inform our public about the scope of the project design and implementation efforts,” Soto said. “Our group of technical experts work diligently to bring innovative solutions that will benefit the surrounding areas and will improve the quality of life for residents in Aguada and Aguadilla. Along with our non-federal sponsor, we want to update the communities involved.”

A virtual option for people who cannot attend the meeting in person will be made available through the Webex online meeting platform. The meeting number is 2760 932 4166 and the password is MCuSBvT2847. The public may also join by dialing the toll-free number 1-844-800-2712 and entering the same meeting number when prompted.

USACE says the Río Culebrinas project consists of the construction of two segments of earthen levees, a cutoff channel, drainage structures and three paved road ramps across the levees to reduce flood damages to the southwest portion of Aguadilla and the Community of Espinar in Aguada.

For more information, visit the USACE website.