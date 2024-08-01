USACE recommends $252M coastal storm risk management plan for Puerto Rico

On left, USACE Col. Brandon L. Bowman, Jacksonville District commander

Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon’s endorsement advances the plan for congressional approval.

Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) commanding general, recently signed the Chief’s Report for the Puerto Rico Coastal Storm Risk Management Study, recommending its findings to be authorized by the U.S. Congress.

As News is my Business reported on June 25, USACE is proposing a $252 million plan to reduce the risk of damage from coastal storms to residential and commercial structures, public infrastructure, and critical facilities in the areas of Ocean Park in San Juan, Isla Verde in the municipality of Carolina and the western town of Rincón.

The overall estimated project cost is divided between $112.6 million for Ocean Park and $139.7 million for Rincón, with 65% of the funding coming from federal ($97.2 million) and 35% from nonfederal ($155.1 million) sources, according to the draft version of the Puerto Rico Coastal Study report.

“After almost six years of relentless dedication, perseverance and hard work, you have achieved a monumental milestone by getting the Chief’s Report signed,” said Col. Brandon L. Bowman, Jacksonville District commander. “This accomplishment is a testament to your unwavering commitment and exceptional teamwork.”

The study evaluated damages caused by hurricanes and coastal storms to determine the “federal interest in a plan to reduce damages to structures, property, and critical infrastructure, recreational and beach areas as a result of erosion, wave attack, and flooding.”

Furthermore, the study addresses critical infrastructure, evacuation route protection and structure damage reduction in response to coastal storm risks while taking into account sea level change.

The study also analyzes and measures the “economic, environmental, and social effects” and articulates plans to address local or regional issues with the goal of selecting, refining, and presenting an optimal alternative that will be authorized and implemented “on a cost-shared basis with the non-federal sponsor.”

The study’s purpose is to “determine whether there is federal interest in a plan to reduce damages to property and infrastructure as a result of erosion, wave attack, and flooding from coastal storms and hurricanes along the Ocean Park, Isla Verde and Rincon coastlines.”

The recommended plan will “afford homeowners with structures most at risk to erosion the time and incentive to relocate in a coordinated effort before structural failure of homes occurs in a piecemeal fashion.”

The Chief’s Report will be further reviewed by the assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works and the Office of Management and Budget before its formal submission to Congress.