USDA allocates $782K to P.R. for rural education, health care access

November 21, 2019 311

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development agency announced it is allocating $781,586 in two grants to further distance learning and rural education in Puerto Rico.

Kinesis Inc. will receive a $291,887 grant that will enable it to create a distance learning network to provide advanced classes.

There will be a hub-site at San Juan, and it will be linked to 10 other sites throughout Puerto Rico. The project will also offer college access and technology workshops and serve a population of 5,635, according to the agency’s description.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust will receive a $489,699 grant that will enable it to implement a telemedicine program for remote rural communities recovering from Hurricanes Irma and María.

The grant will finance the installation of video equipment in seven rural communities and benefit an estimated 40,000 residents, the agency confirmed.

“These projects provide greater access to health and education services in our rural communities, which translates to a better quality of life for thousands of Puerto Ricans,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Josué E. Rivera.

The two local grants were part of 133 allocations across 37 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.