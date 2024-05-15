Type to search

In-Brief

USDA announces $1M in grants for Puerto Rico communities

NIMB Staff May 15, 2024
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack authorized the allocation under the Disaster Assistance Fund to be utilized for assisting qualified intermediary organizations located in Puerto Rico.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the availability of $1 million in grants now to assist Puerto Rico communities impacted by presidentially declared disasters.

The announcement was made at the White House, where the agency’s Rural Partner Network representatives gathered, and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack authorized the allocation under the Disaster Assistance Fund to be utilized for assisting qualified intermediary organizations located in Puerto Rico.

The entities will carry out financial and technical assistance to improve housing, community facilities, and economic development projects in RPN’s designated areas. This grant requires an intermediary organization to provide financial or technical assistance to recipients, and in turn recipients provide support to their communities.

“It’s impossible to measure the devasting impact hurricanes have had on people and communities across Puerto Rico, said Vilsack. “For as long as it takes, the Biden-Harris Administration will make every resource available so they can continue to recover and built a brighter future. By working together and identifying flexible funding opportunities, USDA and our partners will support opportunities to help people rebuild their home, businesses, and lives, and are better prepared for the next storm.”

“Today’s announcement is just one way USDA has been partnering with Puerto Rico’s community leaders and organizations to support in the long-term recovery of impacted communities,” he said.

The three RPN Community Networks in Puerto Rico are the Southwest Community Network, the Central Mountain Community Network, and the East Community Network. The 15 municipalities are Mayaguez, Maricao, Guánica, Utuado, Jayuya, Orocovis, Ciales, Villalba, Ponce, Adjuntas, Barranquitas, Coamo, Fajardo, Ceiba, Naguabo and El Yunque National Rainforest.

“Through this opportunity USDA Rural Development Puerto Rico is awarding a maximum grant of $250,000 per intermediary, with the goal of supporting the 15 municipalities that conform the RPN footprint in Puerto Rico by providing capacity-building assistance to improve housing, community facilities, and community and economic development projects,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Puerto Rico Maximilano J. Trujillo-Ortega.

The RPN grants aim to support rural communities within Puerto Rico to access federal funding to address community and economic challenges in areas where a presidential declaration of a major disaster was issued.

This announcement marks the second anniversary since the Biden-Harris Administration launched RPNs — and the first year of launching in Puerto Rico — to ensure people in the historical underserve communities receive their fair share of funding from federal agencies.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

USDA Rural Development grants $565K to Camuy gov’t, small businesses
NIMB Staff May 6, 2024
Ford marks Earth Day with call for its Environmental Grants 2024 program
Michelle Kantrow April 23, 2024
New York Fed: Building the CDFI sector in Puerto Rico
Contributor April 9, 2024
La Maraña calls for ideas for Participatory Design Laboratory 2024
Contributor March 11, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

At the beginning of hurricane seasons, we are always asked if the government is prepared. This type of initiative is part of that government preparedness … at the municipal, state and federal levels to be able to manage any emergency that may arise during hurricane season and at any time.

 

The government will respond, but it’s important that everyone is prepared at the individual, family and community level. We continue to work hand in hand with FEMA to continue helping our island.”

 

Nino Correa-Filomeno, commissioner of the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau, discussing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s annual Caribbean Readiness Initiative to evaluate and improve strategies to strengthen resilience against future disasters.

Related Stories

USDA Rural Development grants $565K to Camuy gov’t, small businesses
Ford marks Earth Day with call for its Environmental Grants 2024 program
New York Fed: Building the CDFI sector in Puerto Rico
La Maraña calls for ideas for Participatory Design Laboratory 2024
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.