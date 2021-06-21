Type to search

USDA announces July 16 application cutoff for all conservation initiatives

Contributor June 21, 2021
Do you want to earn payments to expand conservation activities on your farm? Or are you an organic farmer or transitioning to organic? The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is holding a second signup period for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) for both conventional and organic farmers.

The application deadline is July 16, 2021, the agency confirmed.

CSP helps farmers, ranchers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land. CSP encourages adoption of new technologies and management techniques.

CSP also allows organic farmers to enhance their agricultural operations while adopting conservation activities that can reduce energy use, improve soil health, and improve water quality. For both conventional and organic farmers, CSP will help plan and implement conservation practices and enhancements that address natural resource concerns on their farm.

“CSP is a very effective tool to help private landowners to achieve their conservation and management goals,” said Luis Cruz-Arroyo, NRCS Caribbean area director.

“It is the largest conservation program in the United States with more than 70 million acres of productive agricultural and forest land enrolled,” he said.

