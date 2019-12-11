USDA assigns $453K to 4 P.R. agri-businesses for renewable energy systems

December 11, 2019 191

Four businesses in Puerto Rico will receive a combined $452,820 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program to develop renewable energy systems.

In total, the USDA will invest $165.4 million to help farmers, ag producers and rural-based businesses lower energy cost. The agency is providing 621 awards to applicants in the 50 states, Western Pacific and Puerto Rico.

USDA Rural Development State Director Josué E. Rivera said the local business may use REAP funding for energy audits and to install renewable energy systems such as biomass, geothermal, hydropower and solar.

The funding can also be used to increase energy efficiency by making improvement to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation and lighting and refrigeration.

The projects selected in Puerto Rico are:

Ganaderos Borges Inc. will receive $298,241 to install a hybrid wind & solar system. The investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 156 kW-DC PV solar system. This project will achieve $39,523 in annual savings and replace 231,400 kW of electricity per year (76.54%) which is enough electricity to power 21 homes, the agency said;

Stars Dairy Farm Inc. will receive $48,037 to install a solar array system. The funding will be used to purchase and install a 63 kW PV solar system. This project will achieve $17,640 in annual savings and replace 84,000 kW of electricity per year (100%), which is enough electricity to power seven homes;

Joavanny Martínez will receive $33,750 to install a solar array system and will use the money to buy and install a 67.6 kW PV solar system. This project will achieve $20,273 in annual savings and replace 100,010 kW of electricity per year (100%), which is enough electricity to power nine homes.

Carlos Escribano LLC will receive $72,792 to install a solar array system, using the money to buy and install a 156 kWDC PV solar system. This project will accomplish $39,523 in annual savings and replace 231,400 kW of electricity per year (76.54%) which is enough electricity to power 21 homes.