USDA awards $3.4M to town of Toa Baja for rural infrastructure

Contributor November 22, 2021
The Toa Baja municipal government has received a loan. (Credit: Liskonogaleksey | Dreamstime.com)

The US Department of Agriculture has awarded the northern coastal town of Toa Baja nearly $3.4 million to build and improve critical community facilities through its Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program, the agency announced.

The agency awarded a global amount of $222 million in 44 states, Guam, Northern Mariana Island and Puerto Rico. This community infrastructure funding will benefit nearly 2.5 million people in rural communities. It also includes $132 million to support health care, food security, and emergency response services for more than 850,000 rural residents in 37 states.

USDA is investing in 537 projects that will finance emergency response vehicles and equipment; build or improve hospitals and clinics; and combat food insecurity.

The funding awarded to the town of Toa Baja was in the form of a direct loan that will be used to finance the purchase of essential equipment for the municipality, said Luis R. García, acting state director for USDA Rural Development Puerto Rico.

A total of 40 units will be purchased and distributed among the Office of the Emergency Management, Public Work Department, Law Enforcement and Sanitation Department to improve the services provided to citizens in rural areas, he said.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

