Type to search

In-Brief

USDA calls on applicants for Rural Business Development Grant program

Contributor December 7, 2023
Maximiliano J. Trujillo, state director for Puerto Rico of USDA Rural Development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced it is now accepting applications for the Rural Business Development Grant program to advance economic development and create jobs.

The initiative seeks to support business ventures or projects in rural communities. Rural towns, communities, state agencies, authorities, nonprofits, federally recognized tribes, public colleges and nonprofit cooperatives are among the eligible for funding.

The grants can be used for various purposes such as establishing a business support center, financing job training courses, leadership development, repairing or modernizing buildings, conducting feasibility studies, preparing business plans, and purchasing equipment for leasing to small or emerging businesses, said Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, USDA Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico.

“It’s a great opportunity for Puerto Rico’s economic development and is 100% subsidized,” he said.

Projects must align with local community and economic development strategic plans and support other economic development activities in the community. 

In fiscal year 2024, the USDA anticipates that part of the funding may be set aside for:

  • Rural Empowerment Zones/Enterprise Communities/Rural Economic Area Partnerships.

  • Projects in persistent poverty areas.

  • Strategic Economic and Community Development (SECD) projects.

Applicants for the persistent poverty and SECD set-aside funds must demonstrate that 100% of the grant benefits will assist beneficiaries in the designated areas.

The department plans to call for applications in winter 2024 for set-aside funding to enhance the operation of rural transportation systems.

Applications should be submitted to the nearest USDA Rural Development state office where the project is located by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

4 Puerto Rico farms to split $770K from USDA
Michelle Kantrow November 28, 2023
Ford Puerto Rico awards $46K in environmental grants to community projects
NIMB Staff October 30, 2023
UPR in Aguadilla receives $1.8M for its advances in STEM education
NIMB Staff October 20, 2023
$1.7M allocated for COVID-19 research in Puerto Rico 
NIMB Staff September 22, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

As awareness about the importance of supporting local businesses grows, the ‘Miércoles Naranja’ (Orange Wednesday) initiative now extends to the entire month of November. We all win by shopping ‘local’; specifically, by supporting the small and medium-sized business sector, which generates the majority of direct jobs in our economy.” 

Lourdes Aponte, president of the United Retailers Center, commenting on the 12th edition of Santa’s List, a survey conducted by ad agency Arteaga & Arteaga. Among its findings, the survey’s report points to six sales opportunities for businesses during the holiday season. These include “Miércoles Naranja” (Orange Wednesday), the period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 coinciding with the distribution of Christmas bonuses, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the weeks leading up to Christmas and Three Kings Day.

Related Stories

4 Puerto Rico farms to split $770K from USDA
Ford Puerto Rico awards $46K in environmental grants to community projects
UPR in Aguadilla receives $1.8M for its advances in STEM education
$1.7M allocated for COVID-19 research in Puerto Rico 
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.