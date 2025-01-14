USDA grants $1.8M to 10 Puerto Rico entities for clean energy systems

Puerto Rico’s allocation is part of a $120 million global award for 516 projects under the Rural Energy for America Program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it has approved a combined $1.8 million in grants to 10 Puerto Rico-based entities to develop projects that expand access to clean energy systems and increase the availability of domestic biofuels.

The funding for all local projects comes from the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) program. The allocation to Puerto Rico is part of a broader $120 million awarded to 516 projects globally through the REAP program, which helps farmers and small-business owners make energy efficiency improvements and expand the use of wind, solar and other forms of clean energy.

“The projects will create new market opportunities and jobs for American small businesses, farmers, ranchers, forest landowners and agricultural producers in 42 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” the agency stated.

The selected project recipients are:

Tierra Viva Inc. ($39,450) — The investment will assist the rural small business in Cabo Rojo in developing renewable energy systems. Funds will be used to purchase and install a 32.7 kilowatt (kW) photovoltaic (PV) solar system. This project will save $19,170 annually and replace 53,440 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year, which is enough electricity to power four homes.

Automeca Technical College Inc. ($106,810) — Funding will assist the Aguadilla business in developing a renewable energy system. This project will save $49,662 annually and replace 106,200 kWh per year, enough to power nine homes.

Farmacia Yary Mar Corp. ($40,000) — The San Sebastián business will use the funds to purchase and install a 37 kW PV solar system. This project will save $14,728 annually and replace 56,130 kWh per year, enough to power five homes.

Rigon Inc. ($954,591) — The allocation will help Supermercados Econo Levittown in Toa Baja develop renewable energy systems. Funds will be used to purchase and install a 1,045 kW PV solar system. This project will save $633,765 annually and replace 1,547,111 kWh per year, enough to power 142 homes.

Wilmet Millán-Camacho ($47,197) — The funds will assist Farmacia Rosalinda in Humacao in developing a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used to purchase and install a 25.1 kW PV solar system. This project will save $10,660 annually and replace 37,230 kWh per year, enough to power three homes.

Corporación Avícola Morovis Inc. ($46,479) — The investment will help the Morovis-based chicken egg production farm develop a renewable energy system. Funds will be used to purchase and install a 40.5 kW PV solar system. This project will save $9,770 annually and replace 61,194 kWh per year, enough to power five homes.

Farmacia los Reyes LLC ($43,740) — The investment will assist Farmacia Los Reyes in Juana Díaz with purchasing and installing a 36.45 kW PV solar system. The project will save $13,743 annually and replace 54,811 kWh per year, enough to power five homes.

FAME LLC ($60,000) — The grant will assist Farmacias Aliadas in Vega Baja with purchasing and installing a 59.9 kW PV solar system. This project will save $46,265 annually and replace 97,376 kWh per year, enough to power eight homes.

Héctor L. Carmona-Resto ($32,350) — This Rural Development investment will help Toly's Convenience Store in San Sebastián purchase and install a 29.4 kW PV solar system. The project will save $25,199 annually and replace 45,354 kWh per year, enough to power four homes.

($32,350) — This Rural Development investment will help Toly’s Convenience Store in San Sebastián purchase and install a 29.4 kW PV solar system. The project will save $25,199 annually and replace 45,354 kWh per year, enough to power four homes. Master Products Corp. ($444,936) — The funds will assist Master Products Corporation, a local concrete manufacturer, in developing a renewable energy system. Funds will be used to purchase and install a 300.6 kW PV solar system. This project will save $124,092 annually and replace 427,904 kWh per year (35%), enough to power 39 homes.