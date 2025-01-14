Type to search

Featured Government

USDA grants $1.8M to 10 Puerto Rico entities for clean energy systems

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez January 14, 2025
Puerto Rico’s allocation is part of a $120 million global award for 516 projects under the Rural Energy for America Program.

Funding comes from the Rural Energy for America Program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it has approved a combined $1.8 million in grants to 10 Puerto Rico-based entities to develop projects that expand access to clean energy systems and increase the availability of domestic biofuels.

The funding for all local projects comes from the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) program. The allocation to Puerto Rico is part of a broader $120 million awarded to 516 projects globally through the REAP program, which helps farmers and small-business owners make energy efficiency improvements and expand the use of wind, solar and other forms of clean energy.

“The projects will create new market opportunities and jobs for American small businesses, farmers, ranchers, forest landowners and agricultural producers in 42 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” the agency stated.

The selected project recipients are:

  • Tierra Viva Inc. ($39,450) — The investment will assist the rural small business in Cabo Rojo in developing renewable energy systems. Funds will be used to purchase and install a 32.7 kilowatt (kW) photovoltaic (PV) solar system. This project will save $19,170 annually and replace 53,440 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year, which is enough electricity to power four homes.

  • Automeca Technical College Inc. ($106,810) — Funding will assist the Aguadilla business in developing a renewable energy system. This project will save $49,662 annually and replace 106,200 kWh per year, enough to power nine homes.

  • Farmacia Yary Mar Corp. ($40,000) — The San Sebastián business will use the funds to purchase and install a 37 kW PV solar system. This project will save $14,728 annually and replace 56,130 kWh per year, enough to power five homes.

  • Rigon Inc. ($954,591) — The allocation will help Supermercados Econo Levittown in Toa Baja develop renewable energy systems. Funds will be used to purchase and install a 1,045 kW PV solar system. This project will save $633,765 annually and replace 1,547,111 kWh per year, enough to power 142 homes.

  • Wilmet Millán-Camacho ($47,197) — The funds will assist Farmacia Rosalinda in Humacao in developing a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used to purchase and install a 25.1 kW PV solar system. This project will save $10,660 annually and replace 37,230 kWh per year, enough to power three homes.

  • Corporación Avícola Morovis Inc. ($46,479) — The investment will help the Morovis-based chicken egg production farm develop a renewable energy system. Funds will be used to purchase and install a 40.5 kW PV solar system. This project will save $9,770 annually and replace 61,194 kWh per year, enough to power five homes.

  • Farmacia los Reyes LLC ($43,740) — The investment will assist Farmacia Los Reyes in Juana Díaz with purchasing and installing a 36.45 kW PV solar system. The project will save $13,743 annually and replace 54,811 kWh per year, enough to power five homes.

  • FAME LLC ($60,000) — The grant will assist Farmacias Aliadas in Vega Baja with purchasing and installing a 59.9 kW PV solar system. This project will save $46,265 annually and replace 97,376 kWh per year, enough to power eight homes.

  • Héctor L. Carmona-Resto ($32,350) — This Rural Development investment will help Toly’s Convenience Store in San Sebastián purchase and install a 29.4 kW PV solar system. The project will save $25,199 annually and replace 45,354 kWh per year, enough to power four homes.

  • Master Products Corp. ($444,936) — The funds will assist Master Products Corporation, a local concrete manufacturer, in developing a renewable energy system. Funds will be used to purchase and install a 300.6 kW PV solar system. This project will save $124,092 annually and replace 427,904 kWh per year (35%), enough to power 39 homes.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 30 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Report: Financial pressures drive 71% of workers to rely on side hustles
NIMB Staff January 14, 2025
FirstBank’s ‘Rescate Costero’ initiative exceeds 1st year goals
NIMB Staff January 14, 2025
Deadline approaching to apply to Science Trust’s NIIMBL eXperience
NIMB Staff January 14, 2025
Most workers feel empowered to decline extra tasks but burnout persists
Maria Miranda January 13, 2025

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“Older workers offer many advantages to employers, among them adaptability, resiliency, foresight, perspective, experience in decision-making, and the ability to manage people from diverse backgrounds. These are qualities and skills they can pass on to the younger generation.”

 

— Ilia Rodríguez, president of the Society for Human Resource Management, Puerto Rico Chapter

 

Related Stories

Report: Financial pressures drive 71% of workers to rely on side hustles
FirstBank’s ‘Rescate Costero’ initiative exceeds 1st year goals
Deadline approaching to apply to Science Trust’s NIIMBL eXperience
Most workers feel empowered to decline extra tasks but burnout persists
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.