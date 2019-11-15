USDA grants $13M to Dorado, Mayagüez for critical rural projects

November 15, 2019 93

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the approval of $13 million in loans to the towns of Dorado and Mayagüez, to improve critical community facilities.

The town of Dorado will receive a little more than $3 million to rehabilitate deteriorated roads, sidewalks, curbs, gutters and drainage in rural sectors.

Areas slated for repair include Higuillar, Maguayo, Espinosa and the Río Lajas sectors. Sidewalks, streets and curbs will be rebuilt. Sewers will be repaired to improve flood control, the USDA confirmed.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Mayagüez will receive a $9.9 million loan to construct new roads, entrances, catch basins and concrete railings. New guard rails will be installed, and roads will be repaved in rural communities.

“This project will improve safety in the wards of Bateyes, Juan Alaonso, Leguisamo, Limon, Malezas, Mayagüez Arriba, Montoso, Naranjales, Quebrada Grande, Quemado, Río Cana Abajo, Rio Cana Arriba, Rio Hondo, Rosario and Sabanetas,” the USDA said, adding that an estimated 30 jobs will be created as a result of this project.

“Modern facilities for essential services such as schools, first responders, hospitals and health clinics are the bedrock to healthy and prosperous communities,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy.

The USDA is granting the funds through its Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities program funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.