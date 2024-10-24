USDA grants $22.7M to Puerto Rico to repair rural infrastructure

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority will use the federal investment to make emergency repairs to damaged facilities.

The federal agency selects projects to repair rural infrastructure impacted by natural disasters.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $22.7 million allocation to five towns and entities in Puerto Rico to build, repair or replace essential infrastructure in rural communities impacted by disasters in calendar year 2022.

This amount is in addition to the recently announced $9 million for repairs to rural community facilities and $3.2 million for disaster home repairs, said Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, USDA Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico.

“It’s important to note that these projects, by improving the infrastructure, assist in helping rural areas remain a place where families, communities and businesses can build and prosper,” Trujillo-Ortega said.

The full list of selected rural projects includes:

PRASA Añasco/Caracol-Sewer ($8.8 million) — This investment will support the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority’s (PRASA) completion of the Caracol sewer system in Añasco. The project will mitigate existing health and sanitary issues due to the system’s current capacity and provide improved access to a sanitary sewer system for approximately 6,200 rural residents.

Vegetative Waste Processing Facility in Juncos ($2.2 million) — This investment will support the Municipality of Juncos in expanding its municipal solid waste system to respond to natural disasters and process yard waste effectively. The project includes the purchase of a yard waste grinder, a hydraulic excavator, a truck, and the construction of a protective galvalume roof to house the equipment. The objective is to improve resiliency and enhance landfill operations.

“With the proposed equipment, the Municipality of Juncos intends to operate a vegetative waste/yard waste management facility so that the municipality can extend the lifespan of the [landfill’s] new cell and prepare against future natural disasters,” said Trujillo-Ortega.

Asociacion de Vecinos del Sector Los Oquendo Bo Hato Arriba de San Lorenzo Inc. ($475,000) — This investment will be used to help the nonprofit, which provides drinking water to approximately 80 residences, with repairing its well pump station. After Hurricane Fiona, the community experienced a decline in potable water due to damages to the well station. The funds will help bring the system into compliance with Department of Health and Department of Natural and Environmental Resources regulations.

Acueducto Machuchal Corp. ($175,000) — This investment will relocate the main pipeline away from areas susceptible to landslides and rehabilitate the water well to improve water production. Acueducto Machuchal Corp. serves 30 connections. Hurricane Fiona caused a nearby stream to alter its course, affecting the water network’s infrastructure and reducing the well’s capacity.

PRASA Sewer Facilities ($11.1 million) — This investment will cover emergency repairs to 33 sewer facilities damaged by flooding, wind, debris, fallen trees, sediment accumulation and power loss. Emergency repairs were made to service the damaged facilities and manage the impact of the disasters.

The selected entities and municipalities have up to three years from the allocation date to use the funds, Trujillo-Ortega added.