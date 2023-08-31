USDA grants $4.3M to 21 renewable energy projects in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In all, the USDA is investing $266 million in 1,334 renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects in 47 states, Guam and Puerto Rico through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is awarding $4.3 million in grants to 21 agriculture producers and rural small businesses in Puerto Rico to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements to lower their energy costs, generate new income and strengthen the resilience of their operation.

The local grants include a $1 million allocation to Supermercados Econo Inc., which it will use to purchase and install a 1,500 kilowatt (kW) photovoltaic (PV) solar system at its warehouse in Canóvanas. The system will be connected to a battery-backup energy-storage system to ensure the business has power.

The project will save the business $762,922 annually and replace 2,825,638 kilowatt-hours (kWh), enough energy to power 260 homes, the federal agency noted.

The following entities are also on the list of local projects:

José T. Román Barcelo Inc.: ($62,962) to purchase and install a 62.64 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system to ensure the business never loses power. José T. Román Barcelo Inc. is a hydroponic agriculture producer in San Sebastián, Puerto Rico. This project will save $16,623 per year and replace 92,377 kWh (161%) per year, enough electricity to power eight homes.

($62,962) to purchase and install a 62.64 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system to ensure the business never loses power. José T. Román Barcelo Inc. is a hydroponic agriculture producer in San Sebastián, Puerto Rico. This project will save $16,623 per year and replace 92,377 kWh (161%) per year, enough electricity to power eight homes. 17 Muñoz Rivera LLC: ($35,520) to help the hotel in Rincón develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 21.4 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. The project will save $9,900 per year and replace 31,390 kWh (100%) per year, enough electricity to power two homes.

($35,520) to help the hotel in Rincón develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 21.4 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. The project will save $9,900 per year and replace 31,390 kWh (100%) per year, enough electricity to power two homes. AE Mana Isabela Corp.: ($500,000) to replace the racking system, display cases (refrigerators and freezers), walk-in coolers and freezers with an energy-efficient refrigeration system. The project is by AE Mana Isabela Corp. doing business as Supermercados Selectos in Isabela. The project will save the business $145,622 annually and 520,079 kWh, enough energy to power 47 homes.

($500,000) to replace the racking system, display cases (refrigerators and freezers), walk-in coolers and freezers with an energy-efficient refrigeration system. The project is by AE Mana Isabela Corp. doing business as Supermercados Selectos in Isabela. The project will save the business $145,622 annually and 520,079 kWh, enough energy to power 47 homes. Centro de Diagnostico y Tratamiento San Sebastian Inc.: ($113,958) to purchase and install a 96.76 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $42,452 per year and replace 142,000 kWh (100%) per year, enough electricity to power 13 homes.

($113,958) to purchase and install a 96.76 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $42,452 per year and replace 142,000 kWh (100%) per year, enough electricity to power 13 homes. King Uniforms & Industrial Laundry Inc.: ($118,440) to purchase and install a 148.05 kW photovoltaic solar system. This project will save $74,554 per year and replace 225,923 kWh (49.65%) per year, which is enough electricity to power 20 homes.

($118,440) to purchase and install a 148.05 kW photovoltaic solar system. This project will save $74,554 per year and replace 225,923 kWh (49.65%) per year, which is enough electricity to power 20 homes. Supermercado San José LLC: ($60,480) to purchase and install a 40.8 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system to ensure the business in Toa Baja never loses power. This project will save $24,807 per year and replace 65,280 kWh per year, enough electricity to power six homes.

($60,480) to purchase and install a 40.8 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system to ensure the business in Toa Baja never loses power. This project will save $24,807 per year and replace 65,280 kWh per year, enough electricity to power six homes. Progressive Mini Market Inc.: ($60,480) to purchase and install a 48 kW photovoltaic solar system for the supermarket in Dorado. The system will be connected to a battery-backup energy-storage system to ensure the business has power. The project will save the business $23,808 annually and replace 76,800 kWh, enough energy to power seven homes.

($60,480) to purchase and install a 48 kW photovoltaic solar system for the supermarket in Dorado. The system will be connected to a battery-backup energy-storage system to ensure the business has power. The project will save the business $23,808 annually and replace 76,800 kWh, enough energy to power seven homes. Andrés Colón-Rivera: ($68,800) to purchase and install a 77.08 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. Colón-Rivera owns Farmacia Expreso, a drugstore in Ciales. This project will save $37,357 per year and replace 116,743 kWh (102%) per year, which is enough electricity to power 10 homes.

($68,800) to purchase and install a 77.08 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. Colón-Rivera owns Farmacia Expreso, a drugstore in Ciales. This project will save $37,357 per year and replace 116,743 kWh (102%) per year, which is enough electricity to power 10 homes. Ben Mald Corp.: ($390,000) to purchase and install a 100.1 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. Ben-Mald Corp. is an agricultural producer with a farming operation in Corozal. This project will save $30,974 per year and replace 109,609 kWh (109%) per year, which is enough electricity to power 10 homes.

($390,000) to purchase and install a 100.1 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. Ben-Mald Corp. is an agricultural producer with a farming operation in Corozal. This project will save $30,974 per year and replace 109,609 kWh (109%) per year, which is enough electricity to power 10 homes. Holsum de Puerto Rico Inc.: ($787,480) to purchase and install a 955.5 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system to ensure the business in Toa Baja never loses power. This project will save $407,231 per year and replace 1,454,398 kWh per year, enough electricity to power 134 homes.

($787,480) to purchase and install a 955.5 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system to ensure the business in Toa Baja never loses power. This project will save $407,231 per year and replace 1,454,398 kWh per year, enough electricity to power 134 homes. Matosantos Commercial Corp.: ($806,100) to purchase and install a 783.5 kW photovoltaic solar system at its refrigerated warehouse in Vega Baja. The system will be connected to a battery-backup energy-storage system to ensure the business has power. The project will save the business $335,943 annually and replace 1,244,234 kWh, enough energy to power 114 homes.

($806,100) to purchase and install a 783.5 kW photovoltaic solar system at its refrigerated warehouse in Vega Baja. The system will be connected to a battery-backup energy-storage system to ensure the business has power. The project will save the business $335,943 annually and replace 1,244,234 kWh, enough energy to power 114 homes. M. Otero & CIA Inc.: ($114,360) to purchase and install a 119.3 kW photovoltaic solar system. M. Otero & CIA is a hardware store in Manatí. This project will save $47,923 per year and replace 196,700 kWh (131%) per year, which is enough electricity to power 18 homes.

($114,360) to purchase and install a 119.3 kW photovoltaic solar system. M. Otero & CIA is a hardware store in Manatí. This project will save $47,923 per year and replace 196,700 kWh (131%) per year, which is enough electricity to power 18 homes. Central Broadcasting Corp.: ($20,000) to help the radio station in Utuado develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 3.96 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $1,878 per year and replace 5,868 kWh per year.

($20,000) to help the radio station in Utuado develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 3.96 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $1,878 per year and replace 5,868 kWh per year. Dr. Domenech A. Figueroa Rivera MD CSP: ($20,000) to help the medical office in Arecibo develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 16.4 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $8,070 per year and replace 26,035 kWh (104%) per year, enough electricity to power two homes.

($20,000) to help the medical office in Arecibo develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 16.4 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $8,070 per year and replace 26,035 kWh (104%) per year, enough electricity to power two homes. Dulce Emmely Inc.: ($20,000) to help the bakery in Camuy develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used to purchase and install a 21.36 kW photovoltaic solar system. This project will save $10,149 per year and replace 31,469 kWh (102.32% ) per year, enough electricity to power two homes.

($20,000) to help the bakery in Camuy develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used to purchase and install a 21.36 kW photovoltaic solar system. This project will save $10,149 per year and replace 31,469 kWh (102.32% ) per year, enough electricity to power two homes. Excelencia Dental PSC: ($20,000) to help the dental office in Humacao develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used to purchase and install a 28.35 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $13,154 per year and replace 41,790 kWh (101 %) per year, enough to power three homes.

($20,000) to help the dental office in Humacao develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used to purchase and install a 28.35 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $13,154 per year and replace 41,790 kWh (101 %) per year, enough to power three homes. Farmasalud LLC: ($20,000) to help the pharmacy in Moca develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 21.6 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $8,583 per year and replace 35,640 kWh (132%) per year, enough to power three homes.

($20,000) to help the pharmacy in Moca develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a 21.6 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $8,583 per year and replace 35,640 kWh (132%) per year, enough to power three homes. Hacienda Buenos Aires Ranch Resort LLC: ($4,052) to help the restaurant in Rincón make energy-efficient improvements to its operation. Project funds will be used to replace six parking area 1,500-watt HID light fixtures with 410-watt LED light fixtures. This project is expected to lower restaurant energy use by 29%.

($4,052) to help the restaurant in Rincón make energy-efficient improvements to its operation. Project funds will be used to replace six parking area 1,500-watt HID light fixtures with 410-watt LED light fixtures. This project is expected to lower restaurant energy use by 29%. Juan Rosado-Valentín: ($20,000) to help the dental office in Lares develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used to purchase and install a 7.12 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $3,366 per year and will replace 10,200 kWh (99%) per year, enough to power one home.

($20,000) to help the dental office in Lares develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will be used to purchase and install a 7.12 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $3,366 per year and will replace 10,200 kWh (99%) per year, enough to power one home. Laboratorio Clinico Del Centrol LLC: ($15,375) to help the medical laboratory in the Municipality of Florida develop a renewable energy system. Project funds will purchase and install a 17.08 kW photovoltaic solar system connected to a battery backup energy storage system. This project will save $7,828 per year and replace 25,253 kWh (75%) per year, enough to power two homes.