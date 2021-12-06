Type to search

USDA grants $500K to 7 projects in energy resiliency projects in Puerto Rico

December 6, 2021
The USDA is granting a total of $668 million to fund 1,141 projects through different agency programs.

The US Department of Agriculture announced that seven rural projects in Puerto Rico will split $500,000 in grant funding from the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), to reduce the impacts of climate change on those communities.

The selected projects across the island were:

  • San Pedro Farmacy of Lajas (Cortes-Lebron Family), which is receiving a $56,760 REAP grant to purchase a renewable energy system and develop energy efficiency improvements to their operation. This project will reportedly help them save $41,414 a year in energy costs.
  • Hatillo Cash & Carry Inc., in Hatillo is receiving $259,010 in REAP grant funds to install a 1.17-megawatt renewable energy system, which is expected to help them save $398,370 in energy cost annually, which is enough energy to power 175 houses.
  • C&C Petroleum Inc. is receiving $49,387 in REAP grant funds. This small gasoline station, located in Juncos, will use the funds purchase, and install a solar energy system that is expected to generate savings of $20,793 a year in energy costs.
  • A García & Company Inc., a small hardware wholesaler in Arecibo, is receiving a $42,500 REAP grant to purchase and install a renewable energy system. The associated savings are estimated at $28,701 a year.
  • Avicola Santos Inc., a small poultry Farm in Aibonito, will receive $41,343.
  • Best Work Construction of San Lorenzo will receive $34,000 in REAP grant funding.
  •  Liselie Reyes-Martinez, who runs a dental clinic, in Barceloneta will receive $17,462.

