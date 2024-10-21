USDA grants $6M for facility repair projects in Camuy, San Lorenzo

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maximiliano J. Trujillo, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development has awarded $5.8 million to the Puerto Rico town of Camuy and $241,388 to San Lorenzo to repair or replace essential community facilities affected by disasters in 2022 and 2023.

Camuy will use its funds to repair rural roads and resurface areas damaged by Hurricane Fiona in 2022. San Lorenzo will repair its Emergency Management Center, which suffered significant roof and structural damage due to the same hurricane.

Maximiliano J. Trujillo, USDA Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico, noted that these grants, part of the Community Facilities Program, follow disaster funding allocated to other municipalities in the summer of 2024:

Adjuntas — Received $362,890 for replacing equipment and vehicles damaged by Hurricane Fiona.

— Received $362,890 for replacing equipment and vehicles damaged by Hurricane Fiona. Lajas — Received $1.4 million to replace equipment and vehicles damaged by Hurricane Fiona in 2022.

— Received $1.4 million to replace equipment and vehicles damaged by Hurricane Fiona in 2022. Sabana Grande — Received $1.4 million to replace equipment and vehicles damaged by Hurricane Fiona in 2022.

— Received $1.4 million to replace equipment and vehicles damaged by Hurricane Fiona in 2022. Plenitud Iniciativas Eco-Educativas Inc. — Received $128,600 to repair the roof of its office and welcome center, electrical system repairs, and replacing equipment and vehicles damaged by Hurricane Fiona in 2022.

The selected municipalities have up to three years to utilize these funds, Trujillo said.