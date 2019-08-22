USDA investing $9.3M in 9 renewable energy projects in P.R.

August 22, 2019 201

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding additional $9.3 million through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Puerto Rico to reduce energy cost for farmers, agricultural producers and rural-based business and institutions.

USDA Rural Development State Director for Puerto Rico Josué E. Rivera said the new round of funding is added to previously announced grants. USDA will make additional funding announcements in REAP program in coming weeks.

Centro Oftalmologico del Este is receiving $14,662 grant to purchase and install a 25.84 solar system. This project will save $7,949.70 per year, which is enough electricity to power three homes.

F&F is receiving a grant of $19,861 to purchase and install a solar energy system. This project will save $7,988 per year, which is enough electricity to power three homes.

Farmacia Hayuya is receiving a grant of $7,065 to purchase and install an 8.1 solar energy system and a battery package of 13.5 storage capacity. This project will save $2,274 per year.

Alejandro González (Colmado Los Teenagers) is receiving a grant of $8,750 to purchase and install a solar system. This project will save $3,493 per year.

Panadería y Repostería La Estancia is receiving a grant of $20,000 to purchase a solar power system. This project will save $17,650.36 per year, whish is enough electricity to power six homes.

Other previously approved grantees are:

Javier Segarra Oyola Inc. in Arecibo will use a $18,138 grant to purchase and install a 30.69 PV Solar System. This project will save $11,879 per year and replace 49,497 kWh of electricity per year (96%), which is enough electricity to power four homes.

Agropek LLC in Peñuelas will use a grant of $4,558 to purchase and install a 5.6 kW photovoltaic solar system. This project will save $1,743 per year and replace 8,729 kW of electricity per year (80%).

Hacienda Agrícola de Comerío Inc. is receiving a $11,061 grant to purchase and install a 27 Kw Solar System. This project will save $6,699 per year and replace 27,000 kWh of electricity per year (70%).

Cover y Más Cover Inc. in Arecibo is receiving a $19,875 grant to purchase and install a 31.6 kW Solar System. This project will save $48,387 year in energy costs and replace 46,062 kWh of electricity per year (46%), which is enough electricity to power four homes.