USDA invests $600K in Puerto Rico’s rural businesses

August 21, 2020 298

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $600,494 to assist rural businesses to create job and increase economic opportunities in Puerto Rico, the agency confirmed.

The funds are being provided by USDA, Rural Development, through the Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG).

“These grants are strategic investments in nonprofits entities that support rural businesses and they will ensure that these entities provide technical training and development that will strengthen the economy during these trying times,” said Josué E. Rivera, USDA Rural state director in Puerto Rico.

“USDA-Rural Development has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural areas in Puerto Rico in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives,” Rivera said.

Recipients can use RDBG funding to support targeted technical assistance, training and other activities leading to the development or expansion of small and emerging businesses.

Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension, Inc. (PRiMEX) was awarded $246,494 to create the “Business Competitiveness Project,” which will reach 11 rural municipalities in Puerto Rico.

The project focusses on strengthening the capacity of existing small manufacturers to generate business economic impact to adjacent communities.

Para La Naturaleza Inc. was awarded $95,000, to provide technical support to rural communities in San German, Coamo and Yauco. It will be performing and developing economic activities to increase the island’s resilience, while improving existing capacities, resources, and employment opportunities.

Rivera said that five more entities received awards in Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico Ranchers Association, $65,000; Fondo Fomento Industria de Carne de Cerdo, $65,000; Forbes Foundation, $59,000; Fundacion Sila M. Calderon, $40,000; and Oficina para la Promocion y el Desarrollo Humano, $30,000.