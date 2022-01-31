Type to search

USDA loans Toa Baja $3.4M to purchase emergency response vehicle, equipment

Contributor January 31, 2022
Toa Baja recently received a low interest Community Facility Direct loan of nearly $3.4 million to finance the acquisition of emergency response vehicles. (Credit: Paul Kazmercyk | Dreamstime.com)

The town of Toa Baja recently received a low interest Community Facility Direct loan of nearly $3.4 million to finance the acquisition of emergency response vehicles and equipment, Luis R. García, acting state director for USDA Rural Development in Puerto Rico announced.

The funding is part of a $1 billion investment that the federal agency is making to build and improve critical community facilities in 48 states, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

This infrastructure funding will increase access to health care, education and public safety while spurring community development and building sound infrastructure for people living in rural communities.

“These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities, schools, libraries, and first responder vehicles and equipment,” said USDA Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh.

“When we invest in essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities’ home,” she said.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies and nonprofit organizations, Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less. For more information, click here.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
