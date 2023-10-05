USDA looks to improve water treatment, disposal systems in rural areas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Applications are being accepted under the Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants program, which helps rural communities improve water and waste disposal facilities for households and businesses. (Credit: Maksim Safaniuk | Dreamstime.com)

The USDA Rural Development program announced that it is accepting applications for grants to help private nonprofit organizations improve water treatment and waste disposal systems by providing technical assistance to people in rural areas.

Applications are available through the Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants program, which helps rural communities improve water and waste disposal facilities for households and businesses, said Maximiliano J. Trujillo Ortega, USDA Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico.

The program helps qualified, private nonprofit organizations provide technical assistance and training to identify and evaluate solutions to water and waste disposal problems. It also helps communities prepare applications for financing construction projects, including those requiring water and waste disposal loans and grants. Furthermore, it supports associations in improving the operation and maintenance of water and waste disposal facilities located in eligible rural areas.

Nonprofits that have the proven ability, background, experience and capacity to deliver technical assistance or training at national, regional or state levels are encouraged to apply. The eligible project areas include cities, towns and unincorporated rural areas with populations of up to 10,000 residents, including tribal lands.

Special consideration may be given for projects that serve areas with populations of fewer than 5,500 residents, and even those with less than 2,500 residents.

The funds received through these grants can be utilized for several purposes:

Identify and evaluate solutions to water-related issues from source, storage, treatment distribution, collection, to treatment and disposal.

Offer technical assistance and training to improve management, operations and maintenance of water and waste disposal systems.

Prepare water and waste disposal loan and grant applications.

Projects should be completed within 12 months. Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov by Dec. 31.