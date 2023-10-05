Type to search

In-Brief

USDA looks to improve water treatment, disposal systems in rural areas

Contributor October 5, 2023
Applications are being accepted under the Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants program, which helps rural communities improve water and waste disposal facilities for households and businesses. (Credit: Maksim Safaniuk | Dreamstime.com)

The USDA Rural Development program announced that it is accepting applications for grants to help private nonprofit organizations improve water treatment and waste disposal systems by providing technical assistance to people in rural areas.

Applications are available through the Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants program, which helps rural communities improve water and waste disposal facilities for households and businesses, said Maximiliano J. Trujillo Ortega, USDA Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico.

The program helps qualified, private nonprofit organizations provide technical assistance and training to identify and evaluate solutions to water and waste disposal problems. It also helps communities prepare applications for financing construction projects, including those requiring water and waste disposal loans and grants. Furthermore, it supports associations in improving the operation and maintenance of water and waste disposal facilities located in eligible rural areas.

Nonprofits that have the proven ability, background, experience and capacity to deliver technical assistance or training at national, regional or state levels are encouraged to apply. The eligible project areas include cities, towns and unincorporated rural areas with populations of up to 10,000 residents, including tribal lands.

Special consideration may be given for projects that serve areas with populations of fewer than 5,500 residents, and even those with less than 2,500 residents.

The funds received through these grants can be utilized for several purposes:

  • Identify and evaluate solutions to water-related issues from source, storage, treatment distribution, collection, to treatment and disposal.

  • Offer technical assistance and training to improve management, operations and maintenance of water and waste disposal systems.

  • Prepare water and waste disposal loan and grant applications.

Projects should be completed within 12 months. Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov by Dec. 31.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Report gives Puerto Rico an ‘F’ in financial literacy education
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 5, 2023
Distrito T-Mobile aims to create business innovation campus
Contributor October 5, 2023
Op-Ed: Pay equity — A guide for employers in Puerto Rico
Contributor October 5, 2023
Silver Airways to launch seasonal routes from Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff October 4, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

The time has come to hold a massive Health and Research Summit, which serves as a bridge to all the topics of our programs and brings access to the knowledge acquired. The intention is to connect and grow, sharing practices and promoting collaborations, which every day achieve a healthier Puerto Rico.

Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, commenting on the entity’s inaugural Health and Research Summit on Oct. 26, which will feature the trust’s three programs: The Public Health Trust, the Vector Control Unit, and the Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation.

 

 

.

Related Stories

Report gives Puerto Rico an ‘F’ in financial literacy education
Distrito T-Mobile aims to create business innovation campus
Op-Ed: Pay equity — A guide for employers in Puerto Rico
Silver Airways to launch seasonal routes from Puerto Rico
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.