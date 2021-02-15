USDA offers conservation easements to farmers in Puerto Rico/USVI

Currently, 1,236 acres are enrolled under USDA conservation easement programs in the Caribbean Area, creating crucial habitat for migratory birds.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands farmers and private landowners are encouraged to apply by March 26th for conservation easements to protect and restore agricultural working lands and wetlands through USDA’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP).

A conservation easement is a voluntary agreement between a landowner and a government or non-government entity that creates a protection on a property to preserve its natural character and agricultural potential by limiting the amount and kind of development that can occur.

The agreement enables users to achieve specific conservation objectives on the land while keeping the land in the ownership and control of landowners for uses consistent with the conservation objectives of the easement.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=664642&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=664642&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting ACEP applications at local USDA Service Centers islandwide. Currently, 1,236 acres are enrolled under USDA conservation easement programs in the Caribbean Area, creating crucial habitat for migratory birds.

“For more than 25 years, NRCS has worked with landowners to protect their wetlands and agricultural lands,” NRCS Caribbean Area Director, Luis Cruz-Arroyo said. “Conservation easements are important tools for people who are trying to improve soil health, water and air quality and wildlife habitat on their land.”

Through the ACEP wetland component, Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE), NRCS provides technical and financial assistance to private landowners and Indian tribes to restore, protect and enhance wetlands through easements. NRCS will enroll eligible land through permanent easements, 30-year easements, term easements, or 30-year contracts.

For wetland easements, NRCS pays all costs associated with recording the easement in the local land records office, including recording fees, charges for abstracts, survey and appraisal fees and title insurance.

NRCS also provides financial assistance to eligible entities for acquiring Agricultural Land Easements (ALE) to protect the agricultural land use and conservation values of eligible land. The program helps farmers keep their land in agricultural production. ACEP-ALE also protects grazing land uses by conserving grasslands and pastures.

Eligible cooperating entities include state or local agencies, non-profits and tribes. Landowners keep ownership of their property while voluntarily entering into a legal agreement with a cooperating entity to enroll an easement.

The cooperating entity applies for matching funds from NRCS for the acquisition of an easement from the landowner, permanently protecting its agricultural use and conservation values. Landowners will not apply directly to NRCS for funding under ALE.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.