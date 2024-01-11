Type to search

In-Brief

USDA opens application window for RISE program funding

Contributor January 11, 2024
The USDA is encouraging groups to submit applications that serve the smallest communities with the lowest income. (Credit: Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications for community-driven programs aimed at helping create high-wage jobs and fostering new businesses in underserved rural areas.

The Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) program is designed to promote regional, innovation-driven economic development by funding job accelerator partnerships in low-income and underserved rural communities.

For the fiscal year 2024, approximately $2 million is available for partnerships involving local governments, investors, industry, higher education institutions, and other public and private entities in rural regions, explained Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, the USDA’s Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico.

The funds may be used to support innovation centers and job accelerator programs that improve the capacity of distressed rural communities to create high-wage jobs, establish new businesses, and identify and maximize local assets. 

Applications that target the smallest, lowest-income communities, particularly those located in the Rural Partnerships Network (RPN) zones in Puerto Rico, are encouraged.

The deadline to submit applications on the agency’s website is April 1, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Potential applicants can submit a concept proposal for preliminary review by the agency to Grants.gov by Feb. 1 at 4:30 p.m. local time.

Grant amounts will range from a minimum of $500,000 to a maximum of $2 million.

