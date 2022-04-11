USDA opens applications cycle to subsidize rural co-ops with up to $200K

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Nonprofit organizations and institutions of higher education are eligible to apply for grants to provide technic and cooperative development assistance to individuals and rural businesses.

The US Department of Agriculture announced that it is accepting applications for grants to start, expand or improve rural cooperatives and other mutually owned businesses.

There are hundreds of these entities that could benefit in Puerto Rico, local agency officials said.

USDA is making the grants available under the Rural Cooperative Development Grant (RCDG) program to help improve economic conditions in rural areas through cooperative development. For fiscal year 2022, the maximum award is $200,000. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis through a national competition, the agency noted.

Electronic applications must be submitted to grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 6, 2022.