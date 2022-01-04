USDA opens call for grants to preserve affordable rural rental housing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Grant recipients will provide services to multi-family housing borrowers and applicants. (Credit: Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com)

The US Department of Agriculture announced it is accepting applications for grants to assist in the preservation of affordable rural rental housing, for which it is making $3 million available.

Grant recipients will provide services to multi-family housing borrowers and applicants. These services will help facilitate the transfer of properties financed with USDA direct loans to nonprofit organizations and public housing authorities.

In addition, the funds may be used for such costs as financial analysis, capital needs assessments, appraisals, and other non-construction services that required as part of the transfer application process, the agency confirmed.

USDA Rural Development Acting State Director for Puerto Rico Luis R. García said the island has 82 Rural Rental Housing projects.

Qualified public and private nonprofit organizations, public housing authorities and tribally designated housing entities are eligible to apply for this technical assistance grant funding. Grant recipients must have experience with affordable housing development and preservation.

The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Feb. 8, 2022.