Type to search

In-Brief

USDA opens call for grants to preserve affordable rural rental housing

Contributor January 4, 2022
Grant recipients will provide services to multi-family housing borrowers and applicants. (Credit: Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com)

The US Department of Agriculture announced it is accepting applications for grants to assist in the preservation of affordable rural rental housing, for which it is making $3 million available.

Grant recipients will provide services to multi-family housing borrowers and applicants. These services will help facilitate the transfer of properties financed with USDA direct loans to nonprofit organizations and public housing authorities.

In addition, the funds may be used for such costs as financial analysis, capital needs assessments, appraisals, and other non-construction services that required as part of the transfer application process, the agency confirmed.

USDA Rural Development Acting State Director for Puerto Rico Luis R. García said the island has 82 Rural Rental Housing projects.

Qualified public and private nonprofit organizations, public housing authorities and tribally designated housing entities are eligible to apply for this technical assistance grant funding. Grant recipients must have experience with affordable housing development and preservation.

The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Feb. 8, 2022.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

14 small businesses in Vega Baja to get $659K in federal grants
Contributor December 30, 2021
USDA opens call for program that offers up to $2M for job-creating projects
Contributor December 23, 2021
USDA grants $190K to boost rural communities in Puerto Rico
Contributor November 25, 2021
WCK opens new round of grants for food production projects in Puerto Rico
Contributor November 5, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

14 small businesses in Vega Baja to get $659K in federal grants
USDA opens call for program that offers up to $2M for job-creating projects
USDA grants $190K to boost rural communities in Puerto Rico
WCK opens new round of grants for food production projects in Puerto Rico
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.