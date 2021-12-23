Type to search

USDA opens call for program that offers up to $2M for job-creating projects

Contributor December 23, 2021
USDA encourages applications that serve the smallest communities with the lowest incomes.

The US Department of Agriculture announced it is accepting grant applications that will advance equity in rural America by creating new opportunities in distressed communities.

The Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grant program encourages a regional, innovation-driven approach to economic development by funding job accelerator partnerships in low-income rural communities.

This includes communities that have been historically underserved, marginalized and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.

RISE provides grants of up to $2 million to consortiums of local governments, investors, industry, institutions of higher education, and other public and private entities in rural areas.

The funding may be used to support innovation centers and job accelerator programs that improve the ability of distressed rural communities to create high-wage jobs, form new businesses, and identify and maximize local assets.

The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. (EST) April 19, 2022. Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov.

