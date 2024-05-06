USDA Rural Development grants $565K to Camuy gov’t, small businesses

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The town of Camuy received funding for a specialized ambulance.

Four small-business owners received grants to buy renewable energy systems.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Rural Development office recently distributed $565,109 in grants to the municipality of Camuy and several small businesses in the town.

The municipality of Camuy received $392,042 to purchase a specialized ambulance that will serve local residents, funded through the Biden-Harris administration’s American Rescue Plan Act’s Rural Health Care Emergency Program (ERHC), said Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, Rural Development’s state director for Puerto Rico.

The Camuy small businesses benefiting from the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to buy renewable energy systems were Emmanuel Soto-Ríos of Dulce Emmely Inc. ($20,000); Jaime Quiñónez of Centro de Terrazos y Azulejos Inc., ($104,037); Benjamín Ríos-Ramos of Farmacia B. Ríos Inc. ($14,030); and Luz Vélez of Farmacia Yadania ($35,000).

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made unprecedented levels of federal funding available to Puerto Rico for resilience, recovery, infrastructure and economic growth,” Trujillo-Ortega remarked during a grant award ceremony held at the Camuy Fishing Village.