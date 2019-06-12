USDA Rural Development OKs $53K in grants for 4 energy projects in P.R.

June 12, 2019 184

USDA Rural Development is awarding 58 grants for projects in 17 states and Puerto Rico to reduce energy costs for farmers, agriculture producers and rural-based businesses and institutions.

Four projects in Puerto Rico will receive a combined $53,000, the USDA revealed.

USDA is providing the grants through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). Congress appropriated $50 million for REAP grants and loan guarantees in fiscal year 2019. USDA is investing $1 million in renewable energy projects and will make additional funding announcements in coming weeks.

The program helps increase U.S. energy independence by expanding the private-sector supply of renewable energy, said USDA Rural Development State Director for Puerto Rico Josué E. Rivera.

The four projects that will benefit in Puerto Rico are:

In the town of Arecibo, Javier Segarra Oyola Inc. will use a $18,138 grant to purchase and install a 30.69 PV Solar System. This project will save $11,879 per year and replace 49,497 kWh of electricity per year (96%) which is enough electricity to power four homes.

Agropek LLC in the town of Peñuelas will use a grant of $4,558 to purchase and install a 5.6 kW photovoltaic solar system. This project will save $1,743 per year and replace 8,729 kW of electricity per year (80%)

Hacienda Agrícola de Comerío Inc. is receiving a $11,061 grant to purchase and install a 27 Kw Solar System. This project will save $6,699 per year and replace 27,000 kWh of electricity per year (70%).

Covery Mas Cover Inc. in Arecibo is receiving a $19,875 grant to purchase and install a 31.6 kW Solar System. This project will save $48,387 year in energy costs and replace 46,062 kWh of electricity per year (46%), which is enough electricity to power four homes.

Recipients can use the grants for renewable energy systems such a biomass, geothermal, hydropower and solar. They also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration, the USDA said.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.