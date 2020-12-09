Type to search

In-Brief

USDA Rural Development opens rural energy grant application round

Michelle Kantrow December 9, 2020
Share
In August 2020, 16 business in Puerto Rico received $631,993 to develop renewable energy systems and/or make energy-efficiency improvements to their operations.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has opened the call for applications for loan guarantees and grants for renewable energy systems and to make energy efficiency improvements, conduct energy audits and provide development assistance.

The deadline to apply for the grants is Feb. 1 and Mar. 31, 2021, respectively.  

The funding is being provided through the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). This program helps agricultural producers and rural small businesses reduce energy costs and consumption by purchasing and installing renewable energy systems and making energy efficiency improvements in their operations.

“The REAP funds will be used to assist farmers, ranchers, and rural small businesses in developing renewable energy systems and making energy-efficiency improvements to their operations,” said Josue E. Rivera, USDA Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico.

In August 2020, 16 business in Puerto Rico received $631,993 to develop renewable energy systems and/or make energy-efficiency improvements to their operations, Rivera said.

Applicants are encouraged to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping rural communities build robust and sustainable economies through strategic investments. Key strategies include:

  • Achieving e-Connectivity for Rural America;
  • Developing the Rural Economy;
  • Harnessing Technological Innovation;
  • Supporting a Rural Workforce; and,
  • Improving Quality of Life.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.

This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico to become ‘central axis’ of Caribbean blue economy plan
Contributor December 10, 2020
Ford Environmental Grants program assigns $40K to 4 projects in Puerto Rico
Contributor December 10, 2020
Op-Ed: Puerto Rico’s new gov’t must focus on transforming energy sector
Contributor December 10, 2020
MCS launches health coverage plan for Puerto Rico’s self-employed
Contributor December 10, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“As part of our commitment, we’ll be initiating a series of community dialogues with the residents of the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, as well as with their mayors and the top municipal executives of Ceiba, Cataño and San Juan.”

Matt Miller, president of HMS Ferries.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico to become ‘central axis’ of Caribbean blue economy plan
Ford Environmental Grants program assigns $40K to 4 projects in Puerto Rico
Op-Ed: Puerto Rico’s new gov’t must focus on transforming energy sector
MCS launches health coverage plan for Puerto Rico’s self-employed
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.