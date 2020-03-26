USDA seeks applications for grants to help repair housing in rural communities

March 26, 2020 42

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking applications for grants to make housing repairs for low- and very-low-income rural residents. The grants are being provided through USDA’s Housing Preservation Grant program.

Last year, Puerto Rico received $599,846.81 through the program, which benefited the towns of Barceloneta, Juncos, Patillas, Las Marías, Moca, Jayuya and San Sebastián, USDA Rural Development State Director for Puerto Rico, Josué Rivera said.

The expectation is to receive the same amount this year, he said.

Eligible applicants include town or county governments, public agencies, federally recognized Indian tribes, and nonprofit and faith-based organizations. USDA does not provide funding directly to individual homeowners under this program.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 7, 2020, at the Rural Development state office where the project will be located.

Applicants are encouraged to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping rural communities build robust and sustainable economies through strategic investments in infrastructure, partnerships and innovation, such as:

Achieving e-connectivity for rural America;

Developing the rural economy;

Harnessing technological innovation;

Supporting a rural workforce; and,

Improving quality of life.

To leverage investments in rural property, USDA also encourages projects located in rural Opportunity Zones. About 90% of Puerto Rico has received that designation from the U.S. Department of Treasury.