In-Brief

USDA starts cycle to help build, repair household water systems in rural communities

Contributor June 14, 2021
Through this program, the USDA awards grants to qualified nonprofits to provide affordable loans to homeowners who need new household water systems. ( Faucet © Juri Samsonov | Dreamstime.com)

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is seeking applications for grants from qualified organizations for loans to help rural homeowners finance household water systems.

The USDA is making funds available through the Rural Decentralized Water Systems Grant program, Luis R. García, acting state director for Puerto Rico, confirmed.

Through this program, the USDA awards grants to qualified nonprofits to provide affordable loans to homeowners who need new household water systems.

The agency has expanded the use of funds to include building or repairing septic systems. Additionally, lending institutions can now use funds to provide grants to homeowners who earn less than 60% of the area median income.

“These changes are expected to greatly increase the number of households that can participate in the program, providing safe, clean water throughout rural America,” the agency said.

Eligible applicants are required to provide 10% matching funds.

Applications must be submitted electronically using Grants.gov no later than 11:59, July 19, 2021. Additional information is available in Grants.gov.

