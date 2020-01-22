USDA to assist P.R. farmers affected by recent earthquakes

January 22, 2020 88

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue vowed to provide additional resources to assist Puerto Rico farmers affected by the recent earthquakes, Puerto Rico Farm Bureau President Héctor Cordero confirmed.

Cordero recently took part in the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual conference held in Austin, TX, where he talked with Purdue about Puerto Rico’s agricultural development, areas of opportunity and collaboration between the federal agency and the local farm bureau.

“Secretary Perdue indicated that he was very aware of the events in Puerto Rico. He also assured that he would be sending additional assistance to meet the needs and situations of the farmers affected by the earthquakes,” said Cordero.

The American Farm Bureau Federation is the largest federation of farmers in the U.S. mainland with more than 5 million members. The Puerto Rico Farm Bureau belongs to the national organization.

During the conference, Puerto Rico was recognized as the jurisdiction with the greatest growth for the second consecutive year, allowing Cordero to kick-off conference by offering the opening invocation.

“Farmers in all 50 states are very impressed and intrigued by Puerto Rico. They want to know more about us as a people and our agriculture,” Cordero said. “They’re very eager to come to Puerto Rico in 2023, the year in which the American Farm Bureau Federation will hold its annual assembly at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.”

