USDA to host job fair at UPR-Mayagüez

February 17, 2020 155

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will host a job fair on Feb. 21 a the University of Puerto Rico-Mayagüez campus to hire “bright individuals with a passion for helping others conserve natural resources,” it announced.

The USDA is seeking to fill vacancies nationwide in its Farm Production and Conservation agencies, it added.

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be conducting career presentations on Feb. 20 at 10:30 a.m. in the Civil Engineering Department and the Agriculture Department; exhibiting at the Job Fair on Feb. 21; and conducting job interviews on Feb. 21-22 for more than 30 positions nationwide.

“One of USDA’s goals is to be a welcoming and diverse workplace, where employees take pride in their positions. As a USDA employee, you’ll have a full career supporting agriculture and America’s farmers,” it said.

USDA staff works one-on-one with farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners to help them recover from natural disasters, manage risk, conserve natural resources, and get access to many resources. Employees get the benefits of federal employment, including numerous health and life insurance options, retirement savings, and annual and sick leave.

Job openings include accountants, economists, engineers, farm loan assistants, farm loan program technicians, management analysts, risk management specialists, soil conservationist technicians, soil conservationists, soil scientists, and statisticians.

Job fairgoers are encouraged to take their resume and transcripts. For details visit the USDA’s hiring event webpage.