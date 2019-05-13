USDA to host P.R. opioid awareness roundtable on May 15

May 13, 2019 98

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program is sponsoring a roundtable to raise awareness on the opioid crisis in Puerto Rico, on May 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the table will be representatives from the University of Puerto Rico Medical Science Campus, Drug Enforcement Agency, The Institute of Research Education and Services of Addiction; the Mental Health and Anti-Addiction Services Administration, known as ASSMCA for its Spanish initials, and the Puerto Rico School of Medical Surgeons explaining the efforts that the federal and state governments have taken to address it.

Panelists include: DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Reinaldo López; UPR-Medical Sicences Campus Auxiliary Dean, Juan C. Reyes-Pulliza; ASSMCA Administrator Suzanne Roig-Fuertes; Hospital Panamericano, Executive Director, Astro Muñoz-Aponte; Puerto Rico Department of Health Assistant Secretary Catherine De La Crúz; Universidad Central del Caribe representative Robert Peralta; and Puerto Rico School of Medical Surgeons President Víctor Ramos-Otero.

The event will take place at the UPR’s School of Medicine’s Amphitheater II, on the third floor of the Dr. Guillermo Arbona-Irizarry building.