USDA unveils tool to help rural communities address COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue unveiled a “one-stop-shop” of federal programs that can be used by rural communities, organizations and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide” is a resource for rural leaders looking for federal funding and partnership opportunities to help address this pandemic, he said.

“This resource guide will help our rural leaders, whether they are in agriculture, education, health care or any other leadership capacity, understand what federal assistance is available for their communities during this unprecedented time,” Purdue said.

Josue E. Rivera, USDA Rural Development State Director for Puerto Rico Rivera said, “in these times of crisis it’s important that our communities know that they can call and our staff is available to answer their questions and tell them how to raise the funds they need.”

Rivera provided several numbers to call for more information: Business & Community Programs, 787-766-5346; Housing Programs, 787-766-5709; and, Public Information Officer, 787-398-6226.

“We’re ready to provide service to our Rural Communities” Rivera said.

USDA has taken immediate actions to assist farmers, ranchers, producers, rural communities, and rural-based businesses and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.