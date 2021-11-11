Valet Seller featured in Forbes’ ‘The Next 1000’ list for reaching $2M in 2 yrs.

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Valet Seller, a software platform developed by Puerto Rican siblings Kevin and Maya Dunne during the COVID-19 pandemic, which streamlines the process of selling products online for small and medium-sized businesses has been included in Forbes Magazine’s “The Next 1000” of 2021.

This Forbes initiative puts the spotlight on up-and-coming business owners and startups with revenues under $10 million. The Canóvanas-based company reported $2 million in just two years, nabbing a spot in the listing.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted many Puerto Rican businesses and companies to adapt their marketing structures to online platforms to continue operating. However, working with the different e-commerce store platforms was not an easy task for business owners and entrepreneurs.

Looking to help these companies, the Dunne siblings saw the opportunity to create a software, Valet Seller, to facilitate the distribution and sale of products for brands on different websites such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Sears, Kroger, and others, from home.

The company is a seventh-generation graduate of Parallel 18’s P18 international acceleration program, which they said, “provided the opportunity to start its venture on the island in the summer of 2019 where they continue to operate.”

“Puerto Rico has provided us with unique product supplier opportunities and a strategic location for product distribution in Latin America and the United States,” said Kevin Dunne, 26.

In addition to Puerto Rico standing out for tourism and its landscapes, “it has high quality engineers and a working population of small businesses who are eager to expand and increase their sales.”

Valet Seller contributes to improving the island’s economy by providing an easy way for local merchants to scale their sales and reach a wider audience globally.

“Puerto Rico is a small island, but big in opportunities for all those companies that want to grow,” said Kevin Dunne.