VAPR Federal Credit Union grants ‘Futuro Brillante’ scholarships

The cooperative is celebrating its 75th anniversary by supporting 10 students.

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, VAPR Federal Credit Union (VAPR FCU) launched its “Futuro Brillante” scholarship program and awarded scholarships to 10 students in its inaugural edition.

The scholarships were presented on Feb. 1 at the VAPR Plaza branch by the credit union’s directors. The initiative is part of VAPR FCU’s long-standing commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility for more than seven decades.

“Since 1950, VAPR Federal Credit Union has maintained a long history of service on the island. Among our community projects, we identified the need to create a program to support our students,” said Eduardo Ortega-Vélez, VAPR FCU’s chairman.

“With the Futuro Brillante program, we establish an annual scholarship initiative in which we select 10 students to support their academic education,” Ortega-Vélez added.

The inaugural Bright Future Scholarship Program selected students aged 17 to 24 from various institutions, including University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Mayagüez (four students); UPR, Río Piedras (two students); UPR, Ponce (one student); Ana G. Méndez University (one student); InterAmerican University, Metropolitan Campus (one student); and Baldwin High School (one student).

Most recipients are pursuing bachelor’s degrees in engineering and science disciplines, with plans for postgraduate studies, while others are focused on technology, law and literature.

The applications were evaluated by a selection committee composed of members of the board of directors and the institution’s management. Applicants were required to be enrolled in an accredited institution in Puerto Rico, whether at the high school, technical college or university level, pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree, and maintaining an academic average of at least 3.0.

“The quality of the students who submitted their applications was exceptional, both in terms of their average and their aspiration to complete a career and contribute to society. This indicates that we are on the right track by establishing initiatives that support young people in achieving their professional goals,” said Pedro Toro-Cancio, vice chairman of VAPR FCU and leader of the Scholarship Committee.

VAPR FCU also announced plans to double the funding for the second edition of Futuro Brillante, allocating $20,000 for scholarships. Details about the next application period were said to be announced soon.