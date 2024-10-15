Velocicharge deploys 3rd expansion of EV fast-charge network in Puerto Rico

The company will make improvements and expansions to existing stations including The Shops at Caguas, formerly known as Catalinas Mall.

New charging stations are planned for Plaza Cayey, Plaza Fajardo, Plaza Isabela and the Marriott Courtyard in Aguadilla.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure provider Velocicharge has announced the third phase of its network expansion in Puerto Rico.

The company will expand its network through mid-2026 with new stations and improvements to existing facilities, “consolidating its position as a pioneer in the vehicle electrification sector,” the company confirmed.

Velocicharge will introduce new fast charging stations at Plaza Cayey, Plaza Fajardo, Plaza Isabela, and the Marriott Courtyard in Aguadilla.

In addition, upgrades will be made to existing stations at The Shops at Caguas (formerly Catalinas Mall), Plaza Río Hondo in Bayamón, Plaza Las Américas, and The Outlets 66, with more fast chargers added to these locations.

The company’s network already includes charging areas at shopping centers like Plaza Céntrico in Guayama, Plaza del Caribe in Ponce and Plaza del Norte in Hatillo. Velocicharge initially launched its fast-charging network in Canóvanas in 2021.

This expansion has been primarily driven by private investment. However, Velocicharge will also utilize funds from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI) to establish new stations in Yauco and San Juan.

The Yauco Plaza will feature a new charging area, and the station at The Outlets at Montehiedra will be expanded, offering high-power chargers of up to 180 kilowatts (kW) that will be available 24 hours a day, ensuring what the company called “ultra-fast” and efficient charging.

“We’re very excited about the trust placed in us with the assignment of these two projects,” said Carlos Vizcarrondo, owner and CEO of Velocicharge LLC and Visotek Corp. “Since 2021, as a Puerto Rican company, we have accumulated invaluable experience with the management of more than 70 chargers and over 35,000 charging transactions, which gives us extensive knowledge of the electric vehicle market in Puerto Rico.”

“This support not only facilitates the transition to electric mobility but reinforces our commitment to clean technologies and reducing our carbon footprint, in line with federal policies. We’re ready to continue leading the way toward a more sustainable future on our island,” Vizcarrondo added.

Commitment to sustainability

Since its inauguration in 2021, Velocicharge has reported reducing the emission of 411,855 pounds of carbon dioxide, equivalent to approximately 205 tons, according to its April 2024 Environmental report.

The company’s use of solar systems in several shopping centers has also contributed to the production of clean energy, further minimizing its carbon footprint.

“We’re dedicated to transforming Puerto Rico into a leader and reference point for electric mobility in the Caribbean. With this expansion, Velocicharge enables cleaner transportation solutions and leads the energy transformation of companies committed to the environment,” Vizcarrondo said. “Companies are moving toward environmental sustainability, and we help them through the entire process of planning, execution and management of these solutions. We become their business partner toward electrification.”

Alliances, education and benefits

Velocicharge has partnered with leading automobile manufacturers and distributors such as Hyundai, Genesis, Kia, Ford, and Vinfast to launch a free charging incentive program for new vehicles.

The program offers incentives ranging from $500 to $1,000 of free charging, which can cover between eight to 11 months of charging for some models.

“These collaborations encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and the growth of the charger network,” said Juan Alvarado, marketing director of Velocicharge. “By working together, we advance the transition toward clean and efficient mobility.”

Velocicharge also continues its outreach through educational alliances with various organizations, aiming to raise awareness about electrification and best practices in the EV market.