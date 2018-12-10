Puerto Rican veteran businessman, Grau-Pelegrí, passes away at 62

December 10, 2018 793

Enrique Grau-Pelegrí, who began his career in 1975 as a reporter for United Press International and scaled his way up to top positions in several fields in the public and private sector, passed away suddenly on Sunday. He was 62.

About a month ago, Grau-Pelegrí was confirmed as the new partner and president of Kastech Latam LLC — an engineering, consulting and technical support firm recently established in Puerto Rico — as this media outlet reported.

During his long professional career, Grau-Pelegrí presided over a number of companies, in the fields of public relations and marketing. From 1995 to 1998, he was marketing vice president for Empresas Santana, a hospitality firm that manages hotels, restaurants, parking facilities and provides services to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

He also held several positions in government — serving as special assistant to the Puerto Rico Police Department Superintendent from 1978 to 1981, and special assistant to the Secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 1982 to 1985.

In 1998, Grau-Pelegrí founded Ticket Center Inc., an events ticketing system serving Puerto Rico and Panama.

Most recently, Grau-Pelegrí was the CEO of Grau Pelegrí & Associates Inc., a firm that promotes investment and financial groups from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait expanding their portfolio through investments in mergers and acquisitions and public-private partnerships with sovereign guarantees in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin American region.

It was in this capacity that he became involved with Kastech SSG, which in mid-November confirmed its decision to establish its Latin America and the Caribbean headquarters in Puerto Rico. Its plans called for starting operations in January, headed by Grau-Pelegrí.

Grau-Pelegrí held a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Sacred Heart University in Santurce.