Villa Montaña Beach Resort nabs WeddingWire.com award as favorite venue

The beachfront property repeats as a favorite in the specialized weddings publication.

Villa Montaña Beach Resort in Isabela has been selected for the seventh time as the favorite venue for “dream weddings” in the Couples’ Choice Awards by the specialized publication WeddingWire.com.

The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognize wedding professionals who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism. Winners are determined by the reviews of more than a million WeddingWire couples.

“We’re proud to receive public favor once again through this recognition as a couples’ favorite” on WeddingWire, said Alain Tiphaine, general manager of the hotel.

“The beauty of our property is combined with the dedication of a committed team that pays attention to every detail so that couples don’t have to worry and just dedicate themselves to living their special moment,” he said.

Villa Montaña Beach Resort has been chosen by couples seven times: in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

In addition to its location facing the sea, couples noted the “holistic experience provided by the hotel and its team of professionals to achieve a memorable event.”

Villa Montana Beach Resort sits on 35 acres, boasting 3 miles of pristine beach. Couples and their guests have access to a wide range of activities leading up to the big event, such as horseback riding, surfing, biking and fishing.

Wedding Wire voters emphasized the team of professionals in charge of weddings and their attention to detail to ensure “unforgettable events.” They also talked about the options within the property that they can choose for the big day: the gazebo facing the sea, the garden and the activity rooms.

Among its offerings, the resort also provides coordination and planning services, a welcome dinner the night before the wedding, and a farewell brunch the following day.

The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards distinction joins other recognitions recently bestowed on the hotel, such as: the 2022 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for the wine cellar at its Eclipse Restaurant, and its recognition in the Forbes Vetted 2023 list, as the best hotel for couples in Puerto Rico.