Villas de Añasco reopens after $3M investment

The Villas de Añasco vacation complex recently got an overhaul and will be ready to take reservations starting Aug. 15.

The improvements were funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and the secretary of the island’s Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), Anaís Rodríguez-Vega, have announced the reopening of the Villas de Añasco Vacation Center after completing the first phase of rehabilitation and improvement works with an investment of more than $3 million allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The scope of the work to be carried out in this first phase includes significant improvements in five villas comprising a total of 50 apartments. Specific improvements include: interior and exterior painting, replacement of railings, plumbing and electrical equipment repairs, painting of basketball courts, and sidewalk repairs.

“The efforts we have undertaken to promote tourism have yielded great results for Puerto Rico, with record increases in visits, revenues and high occupancy levels in all our hotels, inns and short-term rental properties,” Pierluisi said. “Therefore, it is essential that we continue to strengthen our tourism infrastructure, including vacation centers, which are an integral part of the economic development of our municipalities. That is why my administration has allocated millions to promote tourism and improve the offerings we have across the entire island.”

The vacation center has been a landmark since its inauguration in 1990 and “is an integral part of the tourism offering in this municipality,” Pierluisi said. It has been closed since the 2020 earthquakes and is part of the 150 reconstruction projects that the governor said he “entrusted to the Department of Natural Resources to prioritize” given that “it will have a significant impact on the western area.”

Seven pumps and three generators were installed at the three sanitary system stations, along with the construction of a lifeguard tower. Equipment purchases and corrective maintenance were also carried out, including a backup generator for the administrative office, the activity center and the pool.

For her part, the DNER secretary stated: “Investment in our tourist facilities is an investment in the future of our island, promoting local tourism and generating jobs. These improvements not only provide an attraction for our residents and visitors but also stimulate the local economy, creating job opportunities and fostering sustainable development. We will begin accepting reservations starting today, July 22, to begin operations on Aug. 15, once the parking lot paving work is completed. I invite everyone to enjoy this beautiful place.”

New mattresses, refrigerators, stoves and air conditioners were also purchased for the remodeled villas.

The ARPA funds include a second phase of $3.8 million, which will cover improvements in seven villas comprising 70 apartments, repairs to the activity center, pool repairs, repairs to the administration building, repairs to the security booth, and painting of the vacation center’s perimeter fence.

This story is brought to you by Lexus Puerto Rico (www.lexuspr.com).