Vimenti grants special $100 incentive to its participating families

June 1, 2020 221

Looking to help mitigate the economic effects that the COVID-19-related quarantine has caused, Vimenti by Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico provided the families of the project with an economic incentive of $100.

The aid was delivered at Vimenti School along with the lunch that the project provides to their families twice a week, nonprofit officials said.

“We have identified ways to provide this economic relief to our families to contribute in some way to their stability during the quarantine,” said Bárbara Rivera, executive director of Vimenti. “We try to find new ways every day to support and help each family manage their situations in their homes in the face of this pandemic.”

In addition to the incentive and lunches, families also received educational materials to work with children at home.

“It’s very important for us that our students are able to finish the semester, take advantage of our summer activities and continue studying next semester,” said Azalia Colón-Millán, principal of Vimenti School.

“We know that internet access has been a problem for a significant number of our participating families,” she said. “We’re in the process of providing equipment and connectivity so that students are not left behind and can take full advantage of our academic resources.”

Vimenti School will offer details about its graduation and end-of-semester activity, which will be conducted with measures to prevent contagion such as social distancing.

A total of 91 Kindergarten to third grade students will be promoted to the next grade. Vimenti will be adding third grade for the 2020-2021 academic year, the school said.

During the lockdown in effect since March 16, Vimenti staff have been able to contact 100% of the families belonging to the Vimenti School and provide weekly follow-ups related to their health, well-being, social support and case management, officials said.

Furthermore, 100% of After School Program members remained connected via follow-up calls and online services.

