Vimenti School will hold public lottery for new students on July 31

July 22, 2020

Vimenti School by Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico announced it will be holding its public lottery process for new students on July 31 at 2 p.m. through the SchoolMint virtual platform.

The automated process will select students based on the slots the school has available for each grade, and follows local and federal Education Department guidelines, said Bárbara Rivera, executive director of Vimenti.

“In the Vimenti project, we not only enroll the student, but the whole family to achieve the goals of that family unit as a whole,” Rivera said. “Students who aren’t selected in the lottery will remain on a waiting list, in case a selected student isn’t enrolled because their parents don’t accept the opportunity.”

Vimenti chose the SchoolMint platform for this process, since for more than 20 years it has offered strategic solutions for alliance public schools to manage the enrollment and lottery processes, she said.

Currently, Vimenti School has 34 slots and 39 applications for kindergarten, two slots and 10 applications for first grade, no space available and five applications for second grade, and one space available and six applications for third grade, which will be added this school year.

Vimenti School’s Enrollment and Lottery Management Policy will be available on the school’s website in coming days.