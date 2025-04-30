Vimenti to host job fair to fill more than 15 vacancies available

A variety of job openings are available across education, social services, finance and maintenance.

The event will take place May 1 at the organization’s headquarters in San Juan.

Vimenti will hold a job fair on May 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its headquarters in the Ernesto Ramos Antonini Residential Complex in San Juan, as part of its recruitment efforts under the slogan “Match your future.”

The initiative is aligned with Vimenti’s stated “commitment to the island’s economic, educational, and social development, providing direct employment opportunities through its programs and institutional pillars.”

Attendees will be able to explore current job openings, speak with human resources representatives and submit applications for roles that match their experience and interests.

“This fair represents a great opportunity for more people to join the Vimenti team, an organization committed to transforming lives through its Two Generations model,” said Bárbara Rivera Batista, founder and executive director of Vimenti. “We seek diverse talent who share our vision of social justice and community development.”

Openings are available across a range of departments, including education, social services, finance and maintenance. Full-time teaching positions are available in Spanish and English, as well as a school counselor role and a part-time administrative assistant position.

In the area of social services, Vimenti is hiring a full-time case coordinator and a part-time social integration facilitator. A kitchen assistant position is available on either a full-time or part-time basis.

The organization is also recruiting for a full-time general accountant in the finance department and an incubator manager for its Full-Service Community School. Additional roles include a full-time racing instructor and a part-time literacy facilitator in the economic development area.

For its after-school program, Vimenti is hiring a full-time professional growth coordinator, as well as part-time positions for a tutor and a technology skills leader. A part-time maintenance technician position is also open.

The organization offers salaries and benefits that include medical and dental insurance, vacation and sick leave, a birthday day off, 401(k) contributions, professional development opportunities and what it describes as a collaborative, community-focused work environment.

For more information, contact [email protected], call 787-772-4729 or visit www.vimenti.org.