Virgin Voyages cancels 4 Valiant Lady cruises from San Juan in 2025-26

The Valiant Lady (Credit: Wikipedia)

The cruise line cited operational adjustments affecting sailings from November 2025 to February 2026.

Virgin Voyages has announced the cancellation of four scheduled cruises aboard the Valiant Lady during the 2025-26 winter season, Cruise Industry News reported.

The affected voyages departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, were set for Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, 2025, and Jan. 31 and Feb. 10, 2026.

Citing a statement provided to booked guests, Cruise Industry News said Virgin Voyages “expressed regret” over the cancellations and acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the disruption. The company emphasized its commitment to customer satisfaction and offered alternative options and support to affected travelers.

The Valiant Lady has provided an economic boost to Puerto Rico since its first visit in November 2022, when it initially scheduled 11 visits to the island. At that time, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. estimated the ship would bring around 36,850 passengers, generating approximately $2.8 million for Puerto Rico’s economy.

“We’re aware of Virgin Voyages’ recent operational updates regarding certain 2025-26 Valiant Lady itineraries. We appreciate the cruise line’s continued commitment to Puerto Rico, as the ship will continue to have a full season in San Juan,” said Crystal Bell, director of Air and Sea Access for the Tourism Company. “These adjustments reflect regular operational changes, and no additional modifications beyond those already communicated are anticipated at this time.”

“Puerto Rico continues to establish itself as a key destination in the cruise industry, and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to enjoy our tourist attractions, culture, and hospitality,” she said.

During its initial season, the vessel sailed to Caribbean destinations including Barbados, St. Kitts, and Antigua. Following that initial season, which ended in March 2024, the Valiant Lady repositioned to Miami, offering four- to six-night roundtrip cruises.

The ship’s presence in San Juan marked a milestone for Virgin Voyages as it expanded its Caribbean offerings, Cruise Industry News stated. In December 2024, the company introduced the Resilient Lady for homeport sailings from San Juan, further enhancing the island’s position as a key cruise hub in the Caribbean.