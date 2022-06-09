Virgin Voyages postpones launch of Resilient Lady, which was to homeport in SJ

The Resilient Lady is a brand-new $710 million ship operated by Virgin Cruise Lines.

Virgin Voyages has postponed the launch of its third cruise ship, Resilient Lady to May 2023, so it will no longer use San Juan as its homeport in November.

The United Kingdom’s cruise line cited “global challenges still impacting the travel industry” for its decision to delay its Resilient Lady launch season by nine months.

As News is my Business reported, in June 2021 introduced the $710 million Resilient Lady, which was to begin sailing out of Piraeus, Greece, in August.

Customers who had already booked their travel on the ship have been given the option of getting a full refund or converting their voyage fare to a 200% Future Voyage Credit, which can be used within one year of the original cruise date. Passengers have also been offered the option to rebook travel on Virgin Voyages’ two other ships, including the Valiant Lady.